FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $243.00 to $244.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies traded as high as $268.72 and last traded at $268.21, with a volume of 75592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.04.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.29 and its 200-day moving average is $225.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

