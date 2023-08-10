FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.44-$4.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.06 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.09-$17.35 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $15.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.04. 706,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $263.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

