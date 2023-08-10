Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Loop Capital

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.19.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

