Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.095-5.141 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 92.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flowers Foods

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.