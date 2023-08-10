Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Fluence Energy Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of FLNC stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.20. 2,327,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 2.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy
In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
FLNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
