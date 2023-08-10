Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of FLNC stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.20. 2,327,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Siemens AG bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,508,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 617,753 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 516,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $6,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

