Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Down to $35.94

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.94, but opened at $34.63. Fluor shares last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 373,986 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Get Fluor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLR

Fluor Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fluor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.