Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) PT Raised to $2.50

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.75 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Shares of FRGE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. 844,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,751. Forge Global has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $511.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 105.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forge Global will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forge Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forge Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

