ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,337 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of ForgeRock worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ForgeRock by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ForgeRock by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ForgeRock by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ForgeRock by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

FORG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,155. ForgeRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.55 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $142,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,597,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ForgeRock news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $142,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,597,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $42,826.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,368.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,715,823. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

