FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.44. 748,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in FOX by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 220,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 136,193 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1,051.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 163,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,914,000 after purchasing an additional 102,146 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.