FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOXA. Barclays dropped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,333. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in FOX by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 352,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in FOX by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

