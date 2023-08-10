Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.
Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of FNV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.65. 73,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,464. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.70. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average is $144.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 40.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on FNV. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- How to Invest in Energy
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.