Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of FNV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.65. 73,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,464. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.70. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average is $144.57.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Franco-Nevada's revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 40.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

