Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of FNV stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$187.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,316. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$151.08 and a 1-year high of C$217.70. The company has a market cap of C$36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 28.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

