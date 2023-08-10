FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Position Boosted by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises 4.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.22% of FTAI Aviation worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,993,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,803,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 21.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211,798 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 875,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

