FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Piper Sandler

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday.

FTCI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 3,074,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,403. The firm has a market cap of $271.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.66.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. On average, research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,640,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,854,959.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 137,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $452,049.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,690,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,640,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,854,959.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,154,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,678 in the last ninety days. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

