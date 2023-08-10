FTC Solar’s (FTCI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 119.30% from the stock’s previous close.

FTC Solar Trading Down 0.9 %

FTC Solar stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 2,098,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,274. The company has a market cap of $254.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.87. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. On average, analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,890,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,469,622.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,890,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,469,622.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Springer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,102,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,438,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,154,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,678. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.