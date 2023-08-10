FTC Solar’s (FTCI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 119.30% from the stock’s previous close.
FTC Solar Trading Down 0.9 %
FTC Solar stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 2,098,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,274. The company has a market cap of $254.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.87. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. On average, analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at FTC Solar
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.
