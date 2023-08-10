fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

FUBO traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $2.41. 16,084,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,779,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $701.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.44. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

