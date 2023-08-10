fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,084,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,779,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 12.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

