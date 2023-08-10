Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 84,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 64,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

