Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,065.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,109 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,228,000 after buying an additional 587,453 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,730,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,570,000 after buying an additional 533,230 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $13,524,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $11,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

GLPG stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.68. 27,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,889. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.26. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

