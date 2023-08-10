Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.03.
Several analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.
GLPG stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.68. 27,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,889. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.26. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
