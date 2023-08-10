GAM Holding AG Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 34,951 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $429.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,431,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,345. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.39. The stock has a market cap of $190.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

