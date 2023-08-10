GAM Holding AG Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,715 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.29. 21,148,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,426,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

