GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 2.2% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,461 shares of company stock valued at $31,347,932. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.03. 6,833,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

