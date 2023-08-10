GAM Holding AG Purchases 2,258 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $329.40. 3,074,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $331.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.10 and a 200-day moving average of $302.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

