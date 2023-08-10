GAM Holding AG Sells 325 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.3 %

ELV traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $466.11. 665,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,772. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

