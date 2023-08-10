GAM Holding AG Sells 52,510 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 52,510 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,431,120,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,002,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market cap of $306.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.67. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

