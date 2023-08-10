GAM Holding AG Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,908 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,731,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,887,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.