Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Insider Mark Blandford Purchases 100,000 Shares

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Blandford bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,728.43).
Gaming Realms Price Performance
GMR stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.46) on Thursday. Gaming Realms plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of £105.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 1.41.
About Gaming Realms
