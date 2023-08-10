Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Insider Mark Blandford Purchases 100,000 Shares

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Blandford bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,728.43).

Gaming Realms Price Performance

GMR stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.46) on Thursday. Gaming Realms plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of £105.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 1.41.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

