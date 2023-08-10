General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the quarter. General American Investors accounts for 1.8% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GAM. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,852,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 83,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,749. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $42.79.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

