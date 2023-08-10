Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 13,100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Asia I Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GAQ remained flat at $10.60 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

