Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $8.40. Genius Sports shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 1,351,759 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GENI

Genius Sports Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.6% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 148,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.