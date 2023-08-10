George A. Borba, Jr. Purchases 165,000 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 165,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,220,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.43. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 20.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

