Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 13.9%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) traded down 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.73. 14,160,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 21,127,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 12.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The company had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $47,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,541,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $47,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,541,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shyam Sankar bought 400,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,381,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,613. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,127,000 after buying an additional 20,372,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,465,000 after buying an additional 8,190,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,306,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after buying an additional 6,532,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

