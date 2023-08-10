Glenview Trust co Acquires 1,452 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 11.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,800,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

