Glenview Trust co Buys 3,456 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,815 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $515.83. 1,871,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

