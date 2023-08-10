Glenview Trust co Has $21.41 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,665 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co owned approximately 0.05% of Sysco worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.07. 2,208,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,882. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

