Glenview Trust co Has $34.49 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.83. 8,641,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138,563. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.59. The company has a market cap of $300.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.