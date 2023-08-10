Glenview Trust co Has $56.90 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $56,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.44. 3,275,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,466. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.49. The company has a market cap of $267.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.