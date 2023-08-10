Glenview Trust co Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Glenview Trust co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.31. 4,507,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $444.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $346.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

