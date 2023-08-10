Glenview Trust co Sells 2,069 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Glenview Trust co decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,961. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $215.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day moving average of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

