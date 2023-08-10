Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. 696,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.29. Global-e Online has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 0.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 239,883 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

