Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $45.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Global-e Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

GLBE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. 1,323,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,476. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,591,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,070,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

