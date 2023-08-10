Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.83. 46 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X China Materials ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X China Materials ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter.
Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
