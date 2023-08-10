Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 1,236,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. Gogo has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,400,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,305,000 after acquiring an additional 254,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gogo by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 119,503 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gogo by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 697,243 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

