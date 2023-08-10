Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Position Reduced by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIGB. American Trust grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 245,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

GIGB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,651. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

