Gossamer Bio’s (GOSS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 313.22% from the company’s previous close.

GOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.21. 827,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.17. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $15.20.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

