Gray Television’s (GTN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

GTN has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Down 6.7 %

GTN opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $846.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

In other news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,544. Corporate insiders own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 18.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 110,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.