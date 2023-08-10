Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,149 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,137,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,924,000 after purchasing an additional 848,338 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,363,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,490,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,206,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.66. 452,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,190. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.13. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $105.33.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

