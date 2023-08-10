Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 415.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,253 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 972,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

