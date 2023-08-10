Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PH traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.26. The stock had a trading volume of 645,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,823. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.