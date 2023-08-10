Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $95.31. The company had a trading volume of 667,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,108. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

